Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
30
o
Keserwan
32
o
Metn
32
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
33
o
South
31
o
Kremlin: Russia is open to talks with Ukraine while Zelenskiy is in power but needs more details
World News
2024-07-25 | 07:48
Kremlin: Russia is open to talks with Ukraine while Zelenskiy is in power but needs more details
The Kremlin signaled on Thursday it was open to negotiations with Ukraine on ending the conflict while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy remains in power despite publicly doubting his legitimacy to rule.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Wednesday during a visit to China that Kyiv was prepared for talks with Russia provided Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity were fully respected, though he said that Ukraine has seen no sign of that.
The Kremlin, while signaling its readiness for talks on its own terms, has publicly called into question Zelenskiy's mandate to rule, pointing out that his five-year term in office expired in May and that he should have called an election.
Zelenskiy and the West say it is necessary to suspend normal political rules at a time of war and that the Kremlin, given Russia's own tightly-controlled political system, is in no position to criticize.
When asked on Thursday whether Russia would be ready to hold talks with Ukraine while Zelenskiy was in power, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters:
"Russia is generally open to a negotiation process. But first we have to understand how ready the Ukrainian side is for this and how much the Ukrainian side has permission for this from its handlers."
Moscow depicts Zelenskiy as a US puppet, a characterization he rejects.
Reuters
World News
Kremlin
Russia
Ukraine
Zelenskiy
Power
Details
