Netanyahu says will work with Biden 'in the months ahead'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he would work with Joe Biden for his remaining time in office, after the US president's stunning decision to drop his reelection bid.



"I want to thank you for the 50 years of public service and 50 years of support for the state of Israel, and I look forward to discussing with you today and working with you in the months ahead," Netanyahu said as he met Biden for the first time at the White House to discuss a Gaza ceasefire deal.



AFP