Twelve Turkish soldiers killed by gas exposure during cave search in Iraq

07-07-2025 | 07:38
Twelve Turkish soldiers killed by gas exposure during cave search in Iraq
Twelve Turkish soldiers killed by gas exposure during cave search in Iraq

Twelve Turkish soldiers died after being exposed to methane gas during a search operation in a cave in northern Iraq, the defense ministry said on Monday.

In a statement, the ministry said the incident took place on Sunday during a mission to locate the remains of a Turkish soldier killed during a military operation against the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK).

Other soldiers also exposed to the gas in the cave have been taken to the hospital for treatment, the ministry said.

Reuters

