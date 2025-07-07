News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
34
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
North
32
o
South
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live at 3
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
34
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
North
32
o
South
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Twelve Turkish soldiers killed by gas exposure during cave search in Iraq
Middle East News
07-07-2025 | 07:38
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Twelve Turkish soldiers killed by gas exposure during cave search in Iraq
Twelve Turkish soldiers died after being exposed to methane gas during a search operation in a cave in northern Iraq, the defense ministry said on Monday.
In a statement, the ministry said the incident took place on Sunday during a mission to locate the remains of a Turkish soldier killed during a military operation against the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK).
Other soldiers also exposed to the gas in the cave have been taken to the hospital for treatment, the ministry said.
Reuters
Middle East News
Turkey
Soldiers
Methane
Gas
Iraq
Next
Iran President says Israel attempted to assassinate him
Turkey's pro-Kurdish party will meet with President Erdogan to push PKK peace process
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-25
Seven Israeli soldiers killed during combat in Gaza, military says
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-25
Seven Israeli soldiers killed during combat in Gaza, military says
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-09
Israeli army says two soldiers killed in clashes in southern Gaza Strip
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-09
Israeli army says two soldiers killed in clashes in southern Gaza Strip
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-20
Lebanese Army statement: Three Lebanese soldiers killed in ammunition blast in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-04-20
Lebanese Army statement: Three Lebanese soldiers killed in ammunition blast in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-20
Four Lebanese soldiers killed in an ammunition explosion in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-04-20
Four Lebanese soldiers killed in an ammunition explosion in South Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
08:58
Iran President says Israel attempted to assassinate him
Middle East News
08:58
Iran President says Israel attempted to assassinate him
0
Middle East News
06:42
Turkey's pro-Kurdish party will meet with President Erdogan to push PKK peace process
Middle East News
06:42
Turkey's pro-Kurdish party will meet with President Erdogan to push PKK peace process
0
Middle East News
06:41
Israel claims to apprehend members of Iran-backed cell in Syria
Middle East News
06:41
Israel claims to apprehend members of Iran-backed cell in Syria
0
World News
01:30
Trump says there's a 'good chance' of Hamas hostage deal 'during the week'
World News
01:30
Trump says there's a 'good chance' of Hamas hostage deal 'during the week'
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-31
Miss Lebanon Nada Koussa shines in first appearance at Miss World 2025 in India—Video
Lebanon News
2025-05-31
Miss Lebanon Nada Koussa shines in first appearance at Miss World 2025 in India—Video
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-28
Legal cannabis in Lebanon: A long-stalled plan finally takes root
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-28
Legal cannabis in Lebanon: A long-stalled plan finally takes root
0
World News
2025-04-28
EU chief says 'at this point no indications' Spain blackout is cyberattack
World News
2025-04-28
EU chief says 'at this point no indications' Spain blackout is cyberattack
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-30
Judge Halawi questions advisor to former Economy Minister Amin Salam in embezzlement and money laundering case
Lebanon News
2025-06-30
Judge Halawi questions advisor to former Economy Minister Amin Salam in embezzlement and money laundering case
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Weapons, withdrawal, and a warning: US envoy’s high-stakes offer — will Lebanon seize the deal or face the unknown?
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Weapons, withdrawal, and a warning: US envoy’s high-stakes offer — will Lebanon seize the deal or face the unknown?
2
Lebanon News
11:48
With US envoy set to arrive, Samir Geagea warns Lebanon risks wasting rare opportunity
Lebanon News
11:48
With US envoy set to arrive, Samir Geagea warns Lebanon risks wasting rare opportunity
3
Lebanon News
05:14
US Embassy in Beirut lifts departure order for staff families, travel advisory eased
Lebanon News
05:14
US Embassy in Beirut lifts departure order for staff families, travel advisory eased
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Palestinian leadership scales back Beirut ambassador’s role, eyes further changes — the details
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Palestinian leadership scales back Beirut ambassador’s role, eyes further changes — the details
5
Lebanon News
05:45
US envoy Barrack from Baabda: I am grateful for Lebanon's response as there's a 'real' opportunity
Lebanon News
05:45
US envoy Barrack from Baabda: I am grateful for Lebanon's response as there's a 'real' opportunity
6
Lebanon News
01:12
Israeli army claims strikes on Hezbollah sites in Bekaa and south Lebanon
Lebanon News
01:12
Israeli army claims strikes on Hezbollah sites in Bekaa and south Lebanon
7
Lebanon News
06:05
Lebanon’s response shows openness to tackle Hezbollah weapons issue, sources tell LBCI
Lebanon News
06:05
Lebanon’s response shows openness to tackle Hezbollah weapons issue, sources tell LBCI
8
Lebanon News
02:08
'Inclusion is a right:' Lebanon's first lady welcomes first employee with disability at presidential palace
Lebanon News
02:08
'Inclusion is a right:' Lebanon's first lady welcomes first employee with disability at presidential palace
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More