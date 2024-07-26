Russian drones attack Ukrainian power facilities overnight

World News
2024-07-26 | 01:43
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Russian drones attack Ukrainian power facilities overnight
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Russian drones attack Ukrainian power facilities overnight

Russia overnight attacked Ukrainian energy facilities in two regions with drones, disrupting electricity supplies, Ukraine's national power grid operator said on Friday.

Power supplies have, however, been already restored to most consumers in the northern Chernihiv and Zhytomyr regions, Ukrenergo said.

Ukrainian air defenses destroyed 20 out of the 22 Russian attack drones launched overnight, Ukraine's air force chief said. Most of the drones were shot down in the Kherson, Sumy, Zhytomyr, and Chernihiv regions.

The governor of the Chernihiv region said that some infrastructure and a dormitory were damaged during the attack on the town of Nizhyn, without giving further details.

Reuters

World News

Russia

Ukraine

Energy

Drones

Electricity

Power

LBCI Next
France's high-speed train system hit by 'malicious acts'
US arrests two Mexican drug cartel leaders
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-07-20

Russian drones hit energy facilities in Ukraine, officials reveal

LBCI
World News
2024-06-22

Russia launches 'massive' attack on Ukraine power infrastructure: Energy ministry says

LBCI
World News
07:48

Kremlin: Russia is open to talks with Ukraine while Zelenskiy is in power but needs more details

LBCI
World News
04:20

Ukraine destroys 25 of 38 drones in Russian attack

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
03:27

China says FM Wang to meet US counterpart Blinken in Laos

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:23

Leaders of Australia, New Zealand, and Canada call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

LBCI
World News
03:15

French high-speed rail attacks are 'sabotage': Source close to investigation

LBCI
World News
02:38

France's high-speed train system hit by 'malicious acts'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:46

Gaza Health Ministry reports war death toll reached 39,175

LBCI
World News
2024-05-22

Norway to recognize Palestinian state, local media reports

LBCI
Middle East News
00:05

Rockets launched at Ain al-Asad airbase in Iraq, no casualties

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:19

Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:00

LF's Geagea: Berri's new tripartite formula turns presidential elections into 'mere formality'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Border negotiations: Lebanon’s coordinated efforts for long-term border stability

LBCI
World News
06:32

Lebanese Hadi Matar, Salman Rushdie's alleged attacker, faces federal terrorism charges

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:41

Israeli artillery shelling causes fires in southern Lebanon's Aitaroun

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:23

Biden will tell Netanyahu ceasefire needed 'soon': White House

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:19

Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
00:05

Rockets launched at Ain al-Asad airbase in Iraq, no casualties

LBCI
World News
00:55

Harris urges Netanyahu to alleviate Gaza's suffering: 'I will not be silent'

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More