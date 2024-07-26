News
Russian drones attack Ukrainian power facilities overnight
World News
2024-07-26 | 01:43
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Russian drones attack Ukrainian power facilities overnight
Russia overnight attacked Ukrainian energy facilities in two regions with drones, disrupting electricity supplies, Ukraine's national power grid operator said on Friday.
Power supplies have, however, been already restored to most consumers in the northern Chernihiv and Zhytomyr regions, Ukrenergo said.
Ukrainian air defenses destroyed 20 out of the 22 Russian attack drones launched overnight, Ukraine's air force chief said. Most of the drones were shot down in the Kherson, Sumy, Zhytomyr, and Chernihiv regions.
The governor of the Chernihiv region said that some infrastructure and a dormitory were damaged during the attack on the town of Nizhyn, without giving further details.
Reuters
World News
Russia
Ukraine
Energy
Drones
Electricity
Power
