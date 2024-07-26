Macron welcomes world leaders ahead of Olympics ceremony

World News
2024-07-26 | 10:21
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Macron welcomes world leaders ahead of Olympics ceremony
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Macron welcomes world leaders ahead of Olympics ceremony

World leaders began arriving at President Emmanuel Macron's Elysee Palace office Friday afternoon, an AFP journalist saw, ahead of the Paris Olympics opening ceremony in the evening.

Macron and his wife Brigitte welcomed the guests on a red carpet in the courtyard of the Elysee, where they are holding a reception for around 85 heads of state or government before the ceremony on the River Seine from 7:30 pm (1730 GMT).

AFP

World News

Emmanuel Macron

Leaders

Olympics

Ceremony

Elysee Palace

LBCI Next
Biden urges Netanyahu to reach ceasefire in Gaza and protect civilians
Martin Indyk, diplomat who sought Middle East peace, dies at 73
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

War resolution: Netanyahu confronted with ceasefire demands in talks with US leaders

LBCI
World News
11:37

France’s train network hit by arson attacks hours before Olympic ceremony

LBCI
World News
08:16

Bangladesh student protest leaders taken by police: Hospital staff

LBCI
World News
07:55

Train sabotage won't impact Olympics opening: Paris mayor

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:08

Securing nomination: Can Harris secure Michigan delegates for Democratic nomination?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

War resolution: Netanyahu confronted with ceasefire demands in talks with US leaders

LBCI
World News
11:37

France’s train network hit by arson attacks hours before Olympic ceremony

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:42

US President Biden issues deferred enforced departure for Lebanese nationals, protecting them from deportation for 18 months

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

War resolution: Netanyahu confronted with ceasefire demands in talks with US leaders

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-16

Iranian weapons: Missiles and drones used in the attack on Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-22

UNIFIL monitors situation amid continuous attacks on sites and vehicles, Deputy Spokesperson says

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-17

The Iranian Response: Awaiting Retaliation Amidst Escalating Tensions

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:32

The Countdown Is On! Summer's Most Awaited Event: Miss Lebanon, Live Tomorrow at 8:30 PM on LBCI and lbcgroup.tv

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:42

US President Biden issues deferred enforced departure for Lebanese nationals, protecting them from deportation for 18 months

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:33

US President Biden’s deferred enforced departure for Lebanese nationals is not an indication of imminence of further escalation

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:19

Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
00:05

Rockets launched at Ain al-Asad airbase in Iraq, no casualties

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:23

Biden will tell Netanyahu ceasefire needed 'soon': White House

LBCI
World News
06:12

Airport at Franco-Swiss border evacuated for 'security reasons'

LBCI
World News
00:55

Harris urges Netanyahu to alleviate Gaza's suffering: 'I will not be silent'

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More