Macron welcomes world leaders ahead of Olympics ceremony

World leaders began arriving at President Emmanuel Macron's Elysee Palace office Friday afternoon, an AFP journalist saw, ahead of the Paris Olympics opening ceremony in the evening.



Macron and his wife Brigitte welcomed the guests on a red carpet in the courtyard of the Elysee, where they are holding a reception for around 85 heads of state or government before the ceremony on the River Seine from 7:30 pm (1730 GMT).



AFP