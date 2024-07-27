CIA Chief to meet Israeli, Egyptian, and Qatari officials for Gaza talks

2024-07-27 | 00:15
CIA Chief to meet Israeli, Egyptian, and Qatari officials for Gaza talks
CIA Chief to meet Israeli, Egyptian, and Qatari officials for Gaza talks

CIA Director William Burns will meet this weekend in Rome with his Israeli and Egyptian counterparts and Qatar's prime minister for talks on a Gaza ceasefire and the release of hostages by Hamas, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The source, who requested anonymity, said Burns would meet Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and the Egyptian and Israeli intelligence chiefs on Sunday.

The CIA declined to comment.

The meeting was first reported by Axios.

It comes as Israel seeks changes to a plan for a truce in Gaza and the release of hostages by Hamas, complicating a final deal to halt more than nine months of war that has devastated the enclave, according to a Western official, a Palestinian and two Egyptian sources.

Reuters
 

