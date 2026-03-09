Trump says to hold news conference Monday, first since Iran strikes began

World News
09-03-2026 | 13:02
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Trump says to hold news conference Monday, first since Iran strikes began
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Trump says to hold news conference Monday, first since Iran strikes began

U.S. President Donald Trump said he would hold a news conference Monday, his first formal question-and-answer session with reporters since launching military operations against Iran.

Trump said on his Truth Social network that the news conference would take place at around 5:30 pm in the ballroom of his Doral golf club near Miami, where he spent the weekend, before returning to Washington.

AFP

World News

conference

Monday,

first

since

strikes

began

LBCI Next
Trump says Iran war 'pretty much' over: CBS
Trump says Australia to grant asylum to some Iranian women footballers
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-03-07

Israeli army says has conducted 3,400 strikes on Iran since war began

LBCI
Middle East News
09:34

Rubio says Iran 'trying to hold world hostage' with strikes

LBCI
Middle East News
07:33

Israel says began 'wide-scale' strikes on Tehran, Isfahan, southern Iran

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Lebanon says 102 killed and 638 wounded in Israeli strikes since Monday morning

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
16:27

US weighs easing sanctions on Russian oil

LBCI
World News
16:25

Putin discusses proposals for quick Iran war settlement in call with Trump

LBCI
World News
16:22

Five Iran women footballers granted asylum in Australia: Home Affairs Minister

LBCI
World News
16:21

US stocks end positive after Trump calls Iran war 'pretty much' over

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:07

MP Mohammad Raad: Hezbollah will continue until Israel leaves Lebanese land

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-22

Israel signals readiness to escalate in Lebanon as Iran tensions rise: The details

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-03-08

Explosions heard in Abu Dhabi: witnesses to AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-06

MEA announces flight schedules for March 8 and 9

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-08

At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-06

Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-02

Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-16

German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-14

Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:22

Strike hits Beirut's suburbs following Israeli warning

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:05

Israeli military says Hezbollah cell targeted in Christian village in South Lebanon

LBCI
World News
07:28

US urges citizens to leave southeast Turkey, orders non-essential staff out of Adana consulate

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:07

MP Mohammad Raad: Hezbollah will continue until Israel leaves Lebanese land

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:22

President Aoun seeks international support for ceasefire, army deployment, and Israel talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:31

Lebanon postpones parliamentary elections by two years

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:04

Israeli military warns of strikes on Hezbollah-linked Al-Qard Al-Hasan Association, urges evacuation

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:33

Israel rejects new French ceasefire initiative in Lebanon: Haaretz

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More