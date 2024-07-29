Cuba President congratulates Maduro on 'historic electoral triumph'

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel said he spoke with Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro to congratulate him on a "historic" victory after Caracas's electoral body declared him the winner of the presidential vote.



"I spoke with brother Nicolas Maduro to convey warm congratulations on behalf of the party, the government, and the Cuban people for the historic electoral triumph achieved, after an impressive showing by the Venezuelan people," Diaz-Canel wrote on social media platform X.



AFP