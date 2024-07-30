Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni urged Israel on Tuesday, not to fall into the "trap" of retaliatory response, stating that she is "very concerned" about the situation in Lebanon and the risk of escalation in the region.



In remarks made during an official visit to China, she said that the international community should continue to send messages of calm.



She added that China can contribute to these efforts given its "strong relations" with Iran and Saudi Arabia.



Reuters