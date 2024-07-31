German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Wednesday called for restraint to avoid further escalation of the conflict in the Middle East following the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.



"Hamas is a terrorist organization that has carried out countless brutal and deadly attacks on Israel. The central issue now is to prevent a regional conflagration and not to plunge the entire region into chaos," Baerbock said at a press conference.



She added that any decision made now could either calm the situation or further inflame it, and urged all parties in the conflict to "exercise maximum restraint and de-escalate for the benefit of the people in the region."



Reuters



