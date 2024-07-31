German FM calls for restraint to calm conflict after Haniyeh's killing

World News
2024-07-31 | 09:45
High views
German FM calls for restraint to calm conflict after Haniyeh's killing
German FM calls for restraint to calm conflict after Haniyeh's killing

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Wednesday called for restraint to avoid further escalation of the conflict in the Middle East following the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

"Hamas is a terrorist organization that has carried out countless brutal and deadly attacks on Israel. The central issue now is to prevent a regional conflagration and not to plunge the entire region into chaos," Baerbock said at a press conference.

She added that any decision made now could either calm the situation or further inflame it, and urged all parties in the conflict to "exercise maximum restraint and de-escalate for the benefit of the people in the region."

Reuters

World News

Middle East News

Germany

Annalena Baerbock

Middle East

Assassination

Hamas

Ismail Haniyeh

Tehran

