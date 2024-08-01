Russia to free US reporter Gershkovich in major prisoner swap with West: US media

2024-08-01
Russia to free US reporter Gershkovich in major prisoner swap with West: US media

US journalist Evan Gershkovich and former US marine Paul Whelan are expected to be released by Russia as part of a large-scale prisoner swap, according to US media on Thursday.

CNN and other US networks reported the news, with ABC News reporting that the swap involved numerous countries and Russia.

