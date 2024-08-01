Kamala Harris calls Russian opposition figure Navalnaya after prisoner swap

World News
2024-08-01 | 14:52
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Kamala Harris calls Russian opposition figure Navalnaya after prisoner swap
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Kamala Harris calls Russian opposition figure Navalnaya after prisoner swap

US Vice President Kamala Harris has called Russian opposition figurehead Yulia Navalnaya, the widow of late Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, to discuss Thursday's massive Russia-West prisoner exchange, Navalnaya's spokeswoman said.

Harris called "to discuss the exchange and express her support, noting Alexei and Yulia's contribution to the fight for a democratic Russia," the spokeswoman, Kira Yarmysh, said on X, after the swap which included two former members of Navalny's campaign.

AFP

World News

Kamala Harris

United States

Russia

Prisoner Swap

Yulia Navalnaya

LBCI Next
China's Foreign Ministry says: We hope Palestinian factions will be able to establish an independent state soon
Blinken urges 'all parties' in Middle East to 'stop escalatory actions'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
14:27

NATO hails 'allies working together' for Russia prisoner swap

LBCI
World News
13:41

UK 'strongly welcomes' release of two citizens in Russia prisoner swap

LBCI
World News
12:38

US allies made 'bold and brave decisions' in Russia prisoner swap deal: Biden

LBCI
World News
12:14

Freeing killer in Russia prisoner swap 'not easy decision': Germany

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
15:56

Putin meets freed Russian prisoners at Moscow airport

LBCI
World News
15:50

German chancellor says 'difficult' prisoner swap has 'saved lives'

LBCI
Middle East News
15:04

Saudi and US Foreign Ministers discuss regional developments over the phone

LBCI
World News
14:27

NATO hails 'allies working together' for Russia prisoner swap

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:52

US officials tell LBCI they refute Al-Akhbar's allegations, confirming "no assurances" were given to Lebanese officials that the Israeli airstrike would be outside Beirut and Dahieh

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:50

Hezbollah's Nasrallah vows retaliation against Israel in major speech following Shokor and Haniyeh assassinations: Key takeaways

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:42

Israel Enters War Emergency Amid Anticipated Retaliations from Iran and Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:00

Israeli airstrike targets area in southern Lebanon; injuries and fatalities reported (Video)

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:52

US officials tell LBCI they refute Al-Akhbar's allegations, confirming "no assurances" were given to Lebanese officials that the Israeli airstrike would be outside Beirut and Dahieh

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:50

Hezbollah's Nasrallah vows retaliation against Israel in major speech following Shokor and Haniyeh assassinations: Key takeaways

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:51

Lebanese Officials Uncertain About Hezbollah's Response; International Ambassadors Seek Calm

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:00

Israeli airstrike targets area in southern Lebanon; injuries and fatalities reported (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:55

Lebanon appeals to UN and ITU over Israeli 'cyber warfare'

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:28

Middle East Airlines revises arrival times for six flights on August 1st, 2024

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:59

Lebanon ready to defend itself but seeks peace, says Parliament Speaker Berri during talks with UK ministers

LBCI
Middle East News
06:29

Iran and its proxies meet in Tehran to discuss response to Israel: Reuters

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More