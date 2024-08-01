Kamala Harris calls Russian opposition figure Navalnaya after prisoner swap

US Vice President Kamala Harris has called Russian opposition figurehead Yulia Navalnaya, the widow of late Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, to discuss Thursday's massive Russia-West prisoner exchange, Navalnaya's spokeswoman said.



Harris called "to discuss the exchange and express her support, noting Alexei and Yulia's contribution to the fight for a democratic Russia," the spokeswoman, Kira Yarmysh, said on X, after the swap which included two former members of Navalny's campaign.



AFP