Magnitude 6.7 earthquake hits Philippines

An earthquake of magnitude 6.7 struck off the eastern shore of the island of Mindanao in the Philippines on Saturday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.



The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), GFZ said.



The US Geological Survey said pegged the magnitude at 6.8.



The US National Tsunami Warning Center said that there was no tsunami threat from the earthquake.



Reuters