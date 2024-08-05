North Korean leader oversees delivery of new tactical ballistic missile launchers

World News
2024-08-05 | 03:01
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
North Korean leader oversees delivery of new tactical ballistic missile launchers
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
North Korean leader oversees delivery of new tactical ballistic missile launchers

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw the delivery of 250 new tactical ballistic missile launchers to frontier troops, state media KCNA reported on Monday, which Seoul said he would use to threaten South Korea.

The launchers have been described by state media as a modern tactical attack weapon personally designed by Kim and ready to be transferred to Korean People's Army units on the frontier with the South.

North Korea said it test-fired a new tactical ballistic missile last month.

"We believe (the missile launchers) are intended to be used in various ways, such to attack or threaten South Korea... Deploying near the border would mean that the range is not long," Lee Sung-joon, spokesperson for South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff, told a media briefing.

In a speech, Kim blamed the United States for creating a "nuclear-based military block" that forced his country to further strengthen military capabilities.

North Korea has long condemned joint drills between the United States and South Korea as a rehearsal for invasion.

A spokesperson for Seoul's unification ministry handling inter-Korean affairs said North Korea's illegal nuclear and missile programs were the primary threat to peace and stability on the Korean peninsula.

Pyongyang will have enhanced nuclear readiness in the near future to deter nuclear threats and protect itself, Kim was quoted as saying in the speech to troops and military scientists.

Kim's daughter, Kim Ju Ae, attended the event, KCNA photos showed, making her first public appearance in nearly three months. South Korean lawmakers said last month she was being trained to become the next leader.

North Korea's state media has reported on her public activities but not on her political future.

Reuters
 

World News

North Korea

Kim Jong Un

Ballistic

Missiles

Attack

Launcher

Troops

LBCI Next
Bangladesh PM's resignation a 'possibility', says senior aide
G7 nations call for de-escalation in Middle East to avert wider conflict
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
09:54

Yemen’s Houthis say they targeted MV Groton in the Gulf of Aden with ballistic missiles

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-07-21

Houthis say they targeted Israel's Eilat with several ballistic missiles

LBCI
World News
2024-07-02

North Korea tests ballistic missile capable of carrying super-large warhead

LBCI
World News
2024-06-22

Ukraine downs missiles, drones launched by Russia in new attack

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
05:22

Kamala Harris to announce vice president pick before battleground states tour

LBCI
World News
04:55

Bangladesh PM has left Dhaka palace for 'safer place'

LBCI
World News
04:34

Bangladesh PM's resignation a 'possibility', says senior aide

LBCI
Middle East News
02:46

G7 nations call for de-escalation in Middle East to avert wider conflict

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

World on edge: Global focus shifts to potential Iranian and Hezbollah retaliation

LBCI
World News
02:06

Australia raises terror threat level to 'probable' from 'possible'

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:31

Israeli drone targets area near square in Mays al-Jabal, resulting in injuries

LBCI
Middle East News
04:07

Iran: We don't seek to escalate regional tensions, but punishing Israel is necessary

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
11:42

Israeli Broadcasting Authority quoting Kiryat Shmona mayor: Beirut and Tehran must burn in a preemptive attack that restores deterrence to Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:09

Hezbollah launches drone attack on Israeli military headquarters

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

New threats: Anticipation of multi-front attack heightens fear in Israel amid military shortages

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

World on edge: Global focus shifts to potential Iranian and Hezbollah retaliation

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:31

Israeli drone targets area near square in Mays al-Jabal, resulting in injuries

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:07

Israeli airstrike on Beit Lif in South Lebanon injures three people

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:11

Breaking: Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Beirut and southern Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
08:01

Israeli media: Factory in Kiryat Shmona hit by rocket from southern Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More