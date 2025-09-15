Israeli airstrike targets city of Nabatieh in South Lebanon

Lebanon News
15-09-2025 | 14:45
High views
0min
An Israeli airstrike targeted the city of Nabatieh in southern Lebanon on Monday.
 
Lebanon’s Health Ministry said eight people were wounded in an initial toll from the Israeli airstrike on Ksar Zaatar area in the city of Nabatieh.

Lebanon News

Israel

Airstrike

Nabatieh

South Lebanon

