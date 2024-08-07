News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
32
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
32
o
South
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
32
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
32
o
South
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
US charges Pakistani man with alleged ties to Iran in foiled assassination plot
World News
2024-08-07 | 00:56
High views
Share
Share
2
min
US charges Pakistani man with alleged ties to Iran in foiled assassination plot
A Pakistani man with alleged ties to Iran has been charged in the United States in connection with a foiled plot to assassinate a US politician or government officials, the Justice Department said on Tuesday.
Asif Merchant, 46, sought to recruit people in the United States to carry out the plot in retaliation for the US killing of Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps' top commander, Qasem Soleimani, in 2020, according to a criminal complaint.
Former President Donald Trump, who as president approved the drone strike on Soleimani, was discussed as a potential target of the plot, but the scheme was not conceived of as a plot to assassinate the former president, according to a person familiar with the matter.
Merchant, who prosecutors allege spent time in Iran before traveling to the United States from Pakistan, was charged with murder for hire in federal court in New York's Brooklyn borough. A federal judge ordered him detained on July 17, according to court records.
“For years, the Justice Department has been working aggressively to counter Iran’s brazen and unrelenting efforts to retaliate against American public officials for the killing of Iranian General Soleimani," Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement.
Court documents do not name the alleged targets of the plot. Merchant told a law enforcement informant that there would be "security all around" one target, according to the criminal complaint.
A Justice Department spokesperson declined to comment further.
Avraham Moskowitz, a lawyer for Merchant, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
“We have not received any reports on this matter from the US Government. However, it is evident that the modus operandi in question contradicts the Iranian Government’s policy of legally prosecuting the murderer of General Soleimani," the Iranian mission to the United Nations in New York said in a statement to Reuters.
Reuters
World News
United States
Pakistan
Assassination
Qasem Soleimani
Donald Trump
Iran
Next
US, Philippines, Australia, Canada to hold first joint exercises in South China Sea
Russia: Ukraine keeps up air attacks on Kursk
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
05:47
Iran rejects claims of arrests over Hamas leader's assassination
Middle East News
05:47
Iran rejects claims of arrests over Hamas leader's assassination
0
Middle East News
2024-08-05
Iranian President to Jordanian FM: Haniyeh’s assassination will be met with a response
Middle East News
2024-08-05
Iranian President to Jordanian FM: Haniyeh’s assassination will be met with a response
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-03
Iran says it expects Hezbollah to hit 'deep' into Israel in response to Fouad Shokor's assassination
Lebanon News
2024-08-03
Iran says it expects Hezbollah to hit 'deep' into Israel in response to Fouad Shokor's assassination
0
Middle East News
2024-07-31
Iranian Foreign Ministry: Tehran holds US responsible for the assassination of Haniyeh
Middle East News
2024-07-31
Iranian Foreign Ministry: Tehran holds US responsible for the assassination of Haniyeh
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
02:45
US to give $414 mln in humanitarian aid for Congo: Reuters
World News
02:45
US to give $414 mln in humanitarian aid for Congo: Reuters
0
World News
02:40
India evacuates staff from its embassy, consulates in Bangladesh
World News
02:40
India evacuates staff from its embassy, consulates in Bangladesh
0
World News
02:15
Pakistan says 'stands in solidarity with people of Bangladesh'
World News
02:15
Pakistan says 'stands in solidarity with people of Bangladesh'
0
World News
01:25
US, Philippines, Australia, Canada to hold first joint exercises in South China Sea
World News
01:25
US, Philippines, Australia, Canada to hold first joint exercises in South China Sea
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
08:01
Putin asks Iran to avoid civilian casualties in Israel response
World News
08:01
Putin asks Iran to avoid civilian casualties in Israel response
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:44
Israeli army confirms death of last missing person from October 7 attack
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:44
Israeli army confirms death of last missing person from October 7 attack
0
Middle East News
2024-06-25
Bahrain, Iran to start talks on releasing Iranian funds, resuming political ties
Middle East News
2024-06-25
Bahrain, Iran to start talks on releasing Iranian funds, resuming political ties
0
World News
2024-07-14
Vatican denounces 'injury to democracy' over Trump attack
World News
2024-07-14
Vatican denounces 'injury to democracy' over Trump attack
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:05
Israeli warplanes violently break sound barrier over many regions in Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:05
Israeli warplanes violently break sound barrier over many regions in Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
10:24
Israeli warplanes break sound barrier again over Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:24
Israeli warplanes break sound barrier again over Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
10:54
In major address, Hezbollah's Nasrallah honors Fouad Shokor and promises 'imminent response' to Israeli aggression - Key remarks
Lebanon News
10:54
In major address, Hezbollah's Nasrallah honors Fouad Shokor and promises 'imminent response' to Israeli aggression - Key remarks
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Airline cancellations create travel chaos in Lebanon: What is the reality of the situation?
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Airline cancellations create travel chaos in Lebanon: What is the reality of the situation?
5
Middle East News
15:22
White House says: We do not believe Iran or Hezbollah has started retaliating against Israel
Middle East News
15:22
White House says: We do not believe Iran or Hezbollah has started retaliating against Israel
6
Lebanon News
06:54
MEA: Flights for Aug. 6, 7, and 8, 2024, to remain on schedule except for some
Lebanon News
06:54
MEA: Flights for Aug. 6, 7, and 8, 2024, to remain on schedule except for some
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Preemptive strike on Lebanon: Israel balances military readiness with diplomatic pressure to avoid war
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Preemptive strike on Lebanon: Israel balances military readiness with diplomatic pressure to avoid war
8
Lebanon News
07:37
Mikati: Israeli threats against Lebanon are part of a psychological war
Lebanon News
07:37
Mikati: Israeli threats against Lebanon are part of a psychological war
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More