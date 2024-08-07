US charges Pakistani man with alleged ties to Iran in foiled assassination plot

World News
2024-08-07 | 00:56
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US charges Pakistani man with alleged ties to Iran in foiled assassination plot
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
US charges Pakistani man with alleged ties to Iran in foiled assassination plot

A Pakistani man with alleged ties to Iran has been charged in the United States in connection with a foiled plot to assassinate a US politician or government officials, the Justice Department said on Tuesday.

Asif Merchant, 46, sought to recruit people in the United States to carry out the plot in retaliation for the US killing of Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps' top commander, Qasem Soleimani, in 2020, according to a criminal complaint.

Former President Donald Trump, who as president approved the drone strike on Soleimani, was discussed as a potential target of the plot, but the scheme was not conceived of as a plot to assassinate the former president, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Merchant, who prosecutors allege spent time in Iran before traveling to the United States from Pakistan, was charged with murder for hire in federal court in New York's Brooklyn borough. A federal judge ordered him detained on July 17, according to court records.

“For years, the Justice Department has been working aggressively to counter Iran’s brazen and unrelenting efforts to retaliate against American public officials for the killing of Iranian General Soleimani," Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement.

Court documents do not name the alleged targets of the plot. Merchant told a law enforcement informant that there would be "security all around" one target, according to the criminal complaint.

A Justice Department spokesperson declined to comment further. 

Avraham Moskowitz, a lawyer for Merchant, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“We have not received any reports on this matter from the US Government. However, it is evident that the modus operandi in question contradicts the Iranian Government’s policy of legally prosecuting the murderer of General Soleimani," the Iranian mission to the United Nations in New York said in a statement to Reuters.

Reuters

World News

United States

Pakistan

Assassination

Qasem Soleimani

Donald Trump

Iran

LBCI Next
US, Philippines, Australia, Canada to hold first joint exercises in South China Sea
Russia: Ukraine keeps up air attacks on Kursk
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
05:47

Iran rejects claims of arrests over Hamas leader's assassination

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-08-05

Iranian President to Jordanian FM: Haniyeh’s assassination will be met with a response

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-03

Iran says it expects Hezbollah to hit 'deep' into Israel in response to Fouad Shokor's assassination

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-07-31

Iranian Foreign Ministry: Tehran holds US responsible for the assassination of Haniyeh

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
02:45

US to give $414 mln in humanitarian aid for Congo: Reuters

LBCI
World News
02:40

India evacuates staff from its embassy, consulates in Bangladesh

LBCI
World News
02:15

Pakistan says 'stands in solidarity with people of Bangladesh'

LBCI
World News
01:25

US, Philippines, Australia, Canada to hold first joint exercises in South China Sea

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:01

Putin asks Iran to avoid civilian casualties in Israel response

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:44

Israeli army confirms death of last missing person from October 7 attack

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-06-25

Bahrain, Iran to start talks on releasing Iranian funds, resuming political ties

LBCI
World News
2024-07-14

Vatican denounces 'injury to democracy' over Trump attack

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:05

Israeli warplanes violently break sound barrier over many regions in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:24

Israeli warplanes break sound barrier again over Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:54

In major address, Hezbollah's Nasrallah honors Fouad Shokor and promises 'imminent response' to Israeli aggression - Key remarks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Airline cancellations create travel chaos in Lebanon: What is the reality of the situation?

LBCI
Middle East News
15:22

White House says: We do not believe Iran or Hezbollah has started retaliating against Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:54

MEA: Flights for Aug. 6, 7, and 8, 2024, to remain on schedule except for some

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Preemptive strike on Lebanon: Israel balances military readiness with diplomatic pressure to avoid war

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:37

Mikati: Israeli threats against Lebanon are part of a psychological war

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More