News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
37
o
Keserwan
32
o
Metn
32
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
33
o
South
31
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Conversations with Ricardo Karam
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
37
o
Keserwan
32
o
Metn
32
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
33
o
South
31
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Russia says Ukraine opening 'second front' in Africa
World News
2024-08-07 | 04:59
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Russia says Ukraine opening 'second front' in Africa
Russia on Wednesday said Ukraine was opening a "second front" in Africa after Mali accused Kyiv of aiding an attack by separatist rebels last month and broke off diplomatic relations.
Ukraine "has opened a second front in Africa and is pandering to terrorist groups in countries on the continent friendly to Moscow," Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told the RIA Novosti news agency.
AFP
World News
Russia
Ukraine
Africa
Mali
Kyiv
Attack
Next
Thai constitutional court bans popular politician, dissolves party
US to give $414 mln in humanitarian aid for Congo: Reuters
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-07-31
Russia launches one of war's largest drone attacks on Ukraine: Kyiv's military
World News
2024-07-31
Russia launches one of war's largest drone attacks on Ukraine: Kyiv's military
0
World News
2024-07-21
Ukraine's military: Russia attempts fifth drone attack on Kyiv in two weeks
World News
2024-07-21
Ukraine's military: Russia attempts fifth drone attack on Kyiv in two weeks
0
World News
2024-06-23
Russia launches air attack on Kyiv and surrounding region, Ukraine says
World News
2024-06-23
Russia launches air attack on Kyiv and surrounding region, Ukraine says
0
World News
00:47
Russia: Ukraine keeps up air attacks on Kursk
World News
00:47
Russia: Ukraine keeps up air attacks on Kursk
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
08:46
UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy discusses cooperation with Austria, calls for restraint in Middle East
World News
08:46
UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy discusses cooperation with Austria, calls for restraint in Middle East
0
World News
08:27
Venezuela opposition leader defies court summons on election dispute
World News
08:27
Venezuela opposition leader defies court summons on election dispute
0
World News
07:54
Bangladesh court acquits Yunus on appeal, overturns labor conviction: Lawyer
World News
07:54
Bangladesh court acquits Yunus on appeal, overturns labor conviction: Lawyer
0
World News
07:49
Amnesty International says 21 killed in Nigeria hardship protests
World News
07:49
Amnesty International says 21 killed in Nigeria hardship protests
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-07-14
FBI affirms 'assassination attempt' against Donald Trump
World News
2024-07-14
FBI affirms 'assassination attempt' against Donald Trump
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Airline cancellations create travel chaos in Lebanon: What is the reality of the situation?
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Airline cancellations create travel chaos in Lebanon: What is the reality of the situation?
0
Middle East News
2024-08-06
Palestinian president: Killing of Hamas leader intended to prolong Gaza war
Middle East News
2024-08-06
Palestinian president: Killing of Hamas leader intended to prolong Gaza war
0
Middle East News
2024-08-05
Upper Galilee area targeted by drones from Lebanon; Ain al-Asad airbase in Iraq hit by explosions: Reports
Middle East News
2024-08-05
Upper Galilee area targeted by drones from Lebanon; Ain al-Asad airbase in Iraq hit by explosions: Reports
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:05
Israeli warplanes violently break sound barrier over many regions in Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:05
Israeli warplanes violently break sound barrier over many regions in Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
10:24
Israeli warplanes break sound barrier again over Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:24
Israeli warplanes break sound barrier again over Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
10:54
In major address, Hezbollah's Nasrallah honors Fouad Shokor and promises 'imminent response' to Israeli aggression - Key remarks
Lebanon News
10:54
In major address, Hezbollah's Nasrallah honors Fouad Shokor and promises 'imminent response' to Israeli aggression - Key remarks
4
Lebanon News
05:47
Breaking: Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Beirut and other regions
Lebanon News
05:47
Breaking: Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Beirut and other regions
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Airline cancellations create travel chaos in Lebanon: What is the reality of the situation?
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Airline cancellations create travel chaos in Lebanon: What is the reality of the situation?
6
Middle East News
15:22
White House says: We do not believe Iran or Hezbollah has started retaliating against Israel
Middle East News
15:22
White House says: We do not believe Iran or Hezbollah has started retaliating against Israel
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Preemptive strike on Lebanon: Israel balances military readiness with diplomatic pressure to avoid war
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Preemptive strike on Lebanon: Israel balances military readiness with diplomatic pressure to avoid war
8
Lebanon News
06:42
Israeli drone targets car with guided missile in Tyre district, south Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:42
Israeli drone targets car with guided missile in Tyre district, south Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More