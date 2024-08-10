News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
36
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
32
o
South
31
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Lebanese Movie
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
36
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
32
o
South
31
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Harris campaigns in Arizona, while Trump is in Montana
World News
2024-08-10 | 00:36
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Harris campaigns in Arizona, while Trump is in Montana
US Vice President Kamala Harris campaigned in Arizona on Friday, hoping her less-than-one-month-old bid for the White House can put Republican candidate Donald Trump on the back foot in the West.
The Democratic presidential candidate has been on a week-long tour after naming her running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, with a focus on building excitement for her campaign in seven states that could tip the Nov. 5 election.
That tour brought her to the Phoenix area on Friday, where she was visiting with volunteers at a campaign office and speaking to voters.
While traveling, Harris won the endorsement of LULAC Adelante, the political action committee for the nation's oldest Latino civil rights organization. It was the group's first-ever presidential endorsement.
Trump was in the West, too, holding a rally in Bozeman, Montana, a state that Republicans have carried in every presidential race since 1996.
The state will host a competitive race this year that could decide which party controls the US Senate in 2025.
Trump's flight was reportedly diverted to a different Montana airport due to a mechanical issue.
"I just landed in a really beautiful place: Montana," Trump said in a video from his plane posted on social media, which made no mention of a mechanical issue.
"I'm here to do some fundraisers and, most importantly, to support Tim Sheehy, who's running for the US Senate, and we think he's going to do really well. We're going to have a rally. And it'll be a lot of fun."
Sheehy will be facing Democratic Senator John Tester, who is seeking a fourth term.
In Phoenix, a crowd estimated at more than 15,000 greeted Harris, including some pro-Palestinian demonstrators who interrupted the remarks. Harris has faced anger from liberal voters who disagree with her support for Israel in its response to the Oct. 7 Hamas attack.
"The president and I are working around the clock every day to get that ceasefire deal done and bring the hostages home," Harris said in her remarks, adding: "So, I respect your voices, but we are here to now talk about the race in 2024."
Reuters
World News
United States
Kamala Harris
Donald Trump
President
Montana
Arizona
Next
US releases $3.5 billion to Israel to spend on US weapons
Blinken tells Gallant that escalations in Middle East serve no one
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-08-08
Donald Trump offers three TV debates against Kamala Harris in September
World News
2024-08-08
Donald Trump offers three TV debates against Kamala Harris in September
0
World News
2024-08-05
Kamala Harris to announce vice president pick before battleground states tour
World News
2024-08-05
Kamala Harris to announce vice president pick before battleground states tour
0
World News
2024-08-03
Kamala Harris ensures Democratic presidential nomination
World News
2024-08-03
Kamala Harris ensures Democratic presidential nomination
0
World News
2024-07-26
Obama endorses Kamala Harris for US president
World News
2024-07-26
Obama endorses Kamala Harris for US president
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:20
UK 'appalled' by Gaza school strike
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:20
UK 'appalled' by Gaza school strike
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:41
EU top diplomat 'horrified' by Gaza school strike
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:41
EU top diplomat 'horrified' by Gaza school strike
0
World News
06:15
Sao Paulo plane crash: All 61 on board killed
World News
06:15
Sao Paulo plane crash: All 61 on board killed
0
World News
03:26
Bangladesh chief justice says will resign after protest ultimatum
World News
03:26
Bangladesh chief justice says will resign after protest ultimatum
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
00:46
Iran set to carry out leader's order to 'harshly punish' Israel, IRGC deputy chief says
Middle East News
00:46
Iran set to carry out leader's order to 'harshly punish' Israel, IRGC deputy chief says
0
Middle East News
00:03
US troops attacked in Syria, no initial reports of injuries
Middle East News
00:03
US troops attacked in Syria, no initial reports of injuries
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-03
Lebanon's FM receives call from Danish counterpart: Implementing UN resolutions could end cycle of wars
Lebanon News
2024-08-03
Lebanon's FM receives call from Danish counterpart: Implementing UN resolutions could end cycle of wars
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-29
Air France, Transavia halt Beirut flights until Tuesday
Lebanon News
2024-07-29
Air France, Transavia halt Beirut flights until Tuesday
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
11:58
Israeli strike on Ain al-Hilweh in Sidon targets Hamas official
Lebanon News
11:58
Israeli strike on Ain al-Hilweh in Sidon targets Hamas official
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:06
Military insights: Why does the Iron Dome frequently fail to intercept Hezbollah's drones?
News Bulletin Reports
13:06
Military insights: Why does the Iron Dome frequently fail to intercept Hezbollah's drones?
3
Lebanon News
09:48
Lebanon welcomes diplomatic leaders' joint statement for stability in the south
Lebanon News
09:48
Lebanon welcomes diplomatic leaders' joint statement for stability in the south
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
Israel's flight operations: Ben Gurion Airport traffic plummets since October 7
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
Israel's flight operations: Ben Gurion Airport traffic plummets since October 7
5
Lebanon News
12:59
Israeli airstrike on Sidon kills one Palestinian: Health Ministry
Lebanon News
12:59
Israeli airstrike on Sidon kills one Palestinian: Health Ministry
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
Israeli cabinet meeting in underground bunker: Addressing Hezbollah threats and prisoner deal
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
Israeli cabinet meeting in underground bunker: Addressing Hezbollah threats and prisoner deal
7
Lebanon News
06:55
Israeli shelling with phosphorus on Kfarkela in South Lebanon causes severe injury: Health Ministry
Lebanon News
06:55
Israeli shelling with phosphorus on Kfarkela in South Lebanon causes severe injury: Health Ministry
8
Lebanon News
10:52
Lebanon's FM Bou Habib and Brazilian counterpart emphasize on need to halt Israeli aggression in Gaza during phone call
Lebanon News
10:52
Lebanon's FM Bou Habib and Brazilian counterpart emphasize on need to halt Israeli aggression in Gaza during phone call
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More