News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
29
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Dora Jounieh Jbeil
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
29
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Dozens of marked Ukrainian armored vehicles visible in border region: AFP
World News
2024-08-11 | 08:58
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Dozens of marked Ukrainian armored vehicles visible in border region: AFP
Dozens of armored Ukrainian vehicles daubed with a white triangle have been traversing the border region of Sumy, where Kyiv's army has mounted an incursion inside Russian territory, AFP journalists reported Sunday.
The reporters in the border territory witnessed military vehicles of varying types marked with the logo, apparently used to identify hardware being used by Ukraine for its offensive in Russia's western Kursk region.
AFP
World News
Ukraine
Armored Vehicles
Kyiv
Army
Russia
Incursion
Next
Biden brands Trump 'a genuine danger to American security'
Chinese FM says: We support Iran in defending its security
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
04:30
Thousands of Ukraine troops launch incursion into Russia's Kursk: Kyiv official
World News
04:30
Thousands of Ukraine troops launch incursion into Russia's Kursk: Kyiv official
0
World News
2024-08-09
Russian army says fighting Ukraine border incursion for fourth day
World News
2024-08-09
Russian army says fighting Ukraine border incursion for fourth day
0
World News
07:40
Russian army hit Ukraine troops around 30 km into its territory
World News
07:40
Russian army hit Ukraine troops around 30 km into its territory
0
World News
04:58
Ukraine will respect international law in Russia incursion: Official to AFP
World News
04:58
Ukraine will respect international law in Russia incursion: Official to AFP
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
10:48
New Bangladesh government expresses 'grave concern' over attacks on religious minorities
World News
10:48
New Bangladesh government expresses 'grave concern' over attacks on religious minorities
0
World News
09:33
Biden brands Trump 'a genuine danger to American security'
World News
09:33
Biden brands Trump 'a genuine danger to American security'
0
World News
08:02
Chinese FM says: We support Iran in defending its security
World News
08:02
Chinese FM says: We support Iran in defending its security
0
World News
07:40
Russian army hit Ukraine troops around 30 km into its territory
World News
07:40
Russian army hit Ukraine troops around 30 km into its territory
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-10
Israel breaks sound barrier over many regions in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-08-10
Israel breaks sound barrier over many regions in Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-26
In Lebanon, Palestinian weapons issue resurfaces amid ongoing challenges
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-26
In Lebanon, Palestinian weapons issue resurfaces amid ongoing challenges
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-28
NSC spokesperson condemns Majdal Shams attack, affirms US’ ‘continuous discussions’ with Lebanon, Israel
Lebanon News
2024-07-28
NSC spokesperson condemns Majdal Shams attack, affirms US’ ‘continuous discussions’ with Lebanon, Israel
0
World News
2024-08-05
Bangladesh's army chief says will 'form an interim government'
World News
2024-08-05
Bangladesh's army chief says will 'form an interim government'
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
04:45
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
Lebanon News
04:45
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Conditional support: Lebanon seeks international assistance to reinforce military presence in south
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Conditional support: Lebanon seeks international assistance to reinforce military presence in south
2
Middle East News
00:59
Israeli army claims to have struck Hezbollah targets in South Lebanon: Weapons depot, military buildings hit
Middle East News
00:59
Israeli army claims to have struck Hezbollah targets in South Lebanon: Weapons depot, military buildings hit
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
From 2006 to 2024: A decade of preparation reveals evolving military capabilities of Hezbollah and Israel
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
From 2006 to 2024: A decade of preparation reveals evolving military capabilities of Hezbollah and Israel
4
Lebanon News
04:45
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
Lebanon News
04:45
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
5
Lebanon News
10:54
Israel breaks sound barrier over Tyre and its surrounding villages in Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:54
Israel breaks sound barrier over Tyre and its surrounding villages in Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
05:20
PSP Secretary-General says to LBCI that Berri does not want dialogue without Lebanese Forces party
Lebanon News
05:20
PSP Secretary-General says to LBCI that Berri does not want dialogue without Lebanese Forces party
7
Middle East News
05:15
Rockets fired from Lebanon hit Israeli site, fire reported near Kiryat Shmona
Middle East News
05:15
Rockets fired from Lebanon hit Israeli site, fire reported near Kiryat Shmona
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
Gaza school massacre: Netanyahu's firm stance risks jeopardizing prisoner deal as Gaza death toll rises
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
Gaza school massacre: Netanyahu's firm stance risks jeopardizing prisoner deal as Gaza death toll rises
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More