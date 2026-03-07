Israel's Adraee says no injuries, no evidence found in search for missing pilot Ron Arad in Lebanon

Israel's Adraee says no injuries, no evidence found in search for missing pilot Ron Arad in Lebanon

Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee said that Israeli forces found no evidence related to missing Israeli pilot Ron Arad during an overnight operation in Lebanon.

Adraee said special forces from the Israeli army carried out an operation overnight as part of efforts to locate evidence linked to Arad, who disappeared in Lebanon in 1986.

He added that no Israeli soldiers were injured during the operation.

According to the spokesperson, search teams did not find any indications or evidence related to Arad at the inspected site.

The Israeli army, he said, will continue working day and night tirelessly, driven by what he described as a deep commitment to bringing all Israelis—both the fallen and those still missing—back home to Israel.

