Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
27
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
32
o
South
30
o
Greece evacuates historic town of Marathon due to wildfire
World News
2024-08-12 | 00:24
Greece evacuates historic town of Marathon due to wildfire
Greek authorities ordered the evacuation of the historic town of Marathon near Athens because a wildfire has been raging since Sunday afternoon, the fire brigade said.
The more than 30,000 inhabitants of the town 40 kilometers (25 miles) east of the Greek capital were ordered to evacuate towards the beach town of Nea Makri.
AFP
World News
Greece
Wildfire
Evacuation
Historic Town
Athens
