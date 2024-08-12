Russia orders fresh evacuations in Belgorod amid Ukraine offensive: Governor

Russia on Monday ordered new evacuations in its border region of Belgorod, the governor said, as it battled to contain a Ukrainian offensive in the neighboring Kursk region.



"The enemy is active on the border of the Krasnoyaruzhsky district," Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Telegram.



"For the health and security of our population, we're beginning to move people who live in Krasnoyaruzhsky to safer places."



AFP