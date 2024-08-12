Bangladesh home Minister says no plans to ban ousted PM's party

2024-08-12 | 01:58
Bangladesh home Minister says no plans to ban ousted PM's party

Bangladesh's new home minister said Monday the interim government now running the country had no intention of banning ousted premier Sheikh Hasina's Awami League party.

"The party has made many contributions to Bangladesh -- we don't deny this," Sakhawat Hossain told reporters. "When the election comes, (they should) contest the elections."

AFP

