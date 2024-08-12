Putin: Ukraine trying to destabilize Russia with Kursk offensive

2024-08-12
Putin: Ukraine trying to destabilize Russia with Kursk offensive
Putin: Ukraine trying to destabilize Russia with Kursk offensive

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that Ukraine was trying to undermine Russian stability with its incursion into the south of the country, but it would not succeed.

"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces are increasing dramatically for them, including among the most combat-ready units, units that the enemy is transferring to our border," Putin told a televised meeting with top security officials and regional governors.

"The enemy will certainly receive a worthy response, and all the goals facing us will, without a doubt, be achieved."

Reuters

World News

Vladimir Putin

Russia

Ukraine

Border

War

