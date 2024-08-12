Sudan at 'cataclysmic breaking point', says UN agency

2024-08-12 | 09:09
Sudan at &#39;cataclysmic breaking point&#39;, says UN agency
0min
Sudan at 'cataclysmic breaking point', says UN agency

Sudan is at a catastrophic "breaking point," with tens of thousands of preventable deaths on the horizon due to multiple crises, the UN's migration agency warned Monday.

"Without an immediate, massive, and coordinated global response, we risk witnessing tens of thousands of preventable deaths in the coming months. We are at breaking point -- a catastrophic, cataclysmic breaking point," Othman Belbeisi, the International Organization for Migration's Middle East and North Africa regional director, said in a statement.

AFP

World News

Sudan

War

Othman Belbeisi

International Organization For Migration

War

United Nations

