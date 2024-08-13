Russia states it 'foiled' new Ukrainian attacks in Kursk region

2024-08-13
Russia states it &#39;foiled&#39; new Ukrainian attacks in Kursk region
Russia states it 'foiled' new Ukrainian attacks in Kursk region

Russia said Tuesday it had "foiled" new Ukrainian attacks in the border region of Kursk, where Kyiv has mounted a week-old ground offensive.

In a daily briefing, the Russian Defense Ministry said it had "foiled attempts by enemy mobile groups in armored vehicles to break through deep into Russian territory" around several villages.

World News

Russia

Ukraine

Attacks

Kursk

Kyiv

