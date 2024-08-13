Poland signs $10 bn deal for US Apache attack helicopters: Polish defense minister

World News
2024-08-13 | 09:40
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Poland signs $10 bn deal for US Apache attack helicopters: Polish defense minister
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Poland signs $10 bn deal for US Apache attack helicopters: Polish defense minister

Poland has signed a $10 billion deal to buy 96 Apache attack helicopters from US manufacturer Boeing, the Polish defense minister said on Tuesday, announcing the latest upgrade to Warsaw's military capabilities.

"This is the landmark purchase by Poland for its armed forces of [...] 96 state-of-the-art AH-64E Apache attack helicopters," Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz told reporters, adding the deal was "worth $10 billion".

AFP
 
 
 

World News

Poland

Apache

Helicopters

US

Boeing

LBCI Next
Putin to talk Middle East crisis with Palestinian President Abbas: Kremlin
Earthquake measuring 5.04 magnitude strikes Southern California
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Poland calls on EU to bolster ties with US to counter Russian 'disinformation'

LBCI
World News
08:27

Russia states it 'foiled' new Ukrainian attacks in Kursk region

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:59

PM Najib Mikati: The Cabinet will discuss measures of the national emergency plan

LBCI
World News
05:41

IOM: Tens of thousands in Sudan risk death if world does not step up response

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:27

Russia states it 'foiled' new Ukrainian attacks in Kursk region

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:12

Lebanon's PM stresses need for peace in Middle East during call with Britain's Foreign Secretary

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:40

Putin tells Palestinian President Abbas 'concerned' about Palestinian civilian toll

LBCI
World News
05:41

IOM: Tens of thousands in Sudan risk death if world does not step up response

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:04

Israel breaks sound barrier over Tyre, Sidon in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:12

Lebanon's PM stresses need for peace in Middle East during call with Britain's Foreign Secretary

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:58

5.1 magnitude earthquake strikes Hama, Syria; tremors felt across Lebanon: National Center for Geophysics

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-06-15

US military destroys 7 Houthi radars, drone, and two unmanned boats in Yemen

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
17:06

Tremor rattle Lebanon as earthquake hits Jordan-Syria region

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:58

5.1 magnitude earthquake strikes Hama, Syria; tremors felt across Lebanon: National Center for Geophysics

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Iran and Hezbollah's response: Netanyahu orders silence as Israel prepares for critical days ahead

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:49

Trudeau advises Canadians to leave Lebanon, noting 'real' risk of escalation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Upcoming FAFT deadline: Could a potential war between Israel and Hezbollah impact Lebanon's currency stability?

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:31

Hamas says killed Israeli hostage, wounded two others in 'separate incidents'

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:44

MEA: Flights from Aug. 14 to 18, 2024, to remain on schedule except for some

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:47

Lebanese FM, French ambassador discuss Gaza ceasefire and its impact on Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More