Poland signs $10 bn deal for US Apache attack helicopters: Polish defense minister

Poland has signed a $10 billion deal to buy 96 Apache attack helicopters from US manufacturer Boeing, the Polish defense minister said on Tuesday, announcing the latest upgrade to Warsaw's military capabilities.



"This is the landmark purchase by Poland for its armed forces of [...] 96 state-of-the-art AH-64E Apache attack helicopters," Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz told reporters, adding the deal was "worth $10 billion".



AFP