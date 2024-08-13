News
US calls far-right Israeli minister's prayer at Al-Aqsa 'unacceptable'
World News
2024-08-13 | 12:40
US calls far-right Israeli minister's prayer at Al-Aqsa 'unacceptable'
The United States on Tuesday criticized Israel's far-right national security minister for leading prayers at the flashpoint Al-Aqsa mosque compound, saying he had hurt efforts for talks toward a Gaza ceasefire.
"Not only is it unacceptable, it detracts from what we think is a vital time, as we are working to get this ceasefire deal across the finish line," State Department spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters.
AFP
World News
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
US
Far-Right
Israeli
Minister
Prayer
Al-Aqsa
