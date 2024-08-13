US calls far-right Israeli minister's prayer at Al-Aqsa 'unacceptable'

World News
2024-08-13 | 12:40
High views
0min
US calls far-right Israeli minister's prayer at Al-Aqsa 'unacceptable'

The United States on Tuesday criticized Israel's far-right national security minister for leading prayers at the flashpoint Al-Aqsa mosque compound, saying he had hurt efforts for talks toward a Gaza ceasefire.

"Not only is it unacceptable, it detracts from what we think is a vital time, as we are working to get this ceasefire deal across the finish line," State Department spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters.


AFP

