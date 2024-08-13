Biden says Ukraine incursion is a 'real dilemma for Putin'

2024-08-13 | 15:36
Biden says Ukraine incursion is a 'real dilemma for Putin'
Biden says Ukraine incursion is a 'real dilemma for Putin'

Ukraine's cross-border incursion into Russia is giving President Vladimir Putin a "real dilemma," US President Joe Biden said Tuesday in his first comments on Kyiv's surprise attack.

"It's creating a real dilemma for Putin, and we've been in direct contact, constant contact, with the Ukrainians. That's all I'm going to say about it while it's active," Biden told reporters in the southern US city of New Orleans.

AFP
 

