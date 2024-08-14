Germany condemns Israeli ministers' visit to Al-Aqsa Mosque

2024-08-14 | 10:28
Germany condemns Israeli ministers&#39; visit to Al-Aqsa Mosque
0min
Germany condemns Israeli ministers' visit to Al-Aqsa Mosque

Germany on Wednesday condemned a visit by two Israeli ministers, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Development of the Negev and Galilee and National Resilience Minister Yitzhak Wasserlauf, to the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem and said it expects the Israeli government to halt deliberate provocations.

"We reject unilateral steps that jeopardize the historical status quo of the holy sites in Jerusalem," the Foreign Ministry in Berlin posted on 'X.'

Reuters

