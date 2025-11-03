Wall Street opens higher on optimism for AI demand

03-11-2025 | 10:15
Wall Street opens higher on optimism for AI demand
Wall Street opens higher on optimism for AI demand

Wall Street kicked off November on firmer ground on Monday, driven by optimism around AI demand with OpenAI and Amazon striking a $38 billion deal, while Kenvue shares soared after Kimberly-Clark's buyout deal.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 134.5 points, or 0.28%, at the open to 47,697.33. The S&P 500 rose 42.1 points, or 0.62%, to 6,882.32, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 227.0 points, or 0.96%, to 23,951.911.

Reuters

