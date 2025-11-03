Wall Street opens higher on optimism for AI demand

Wall Street kicked off November on firmer ground on Monday, driven by optimism around AI demand with OpenAI and Amazon striking a $38 billion deal, while Kenvue shares soared after Kimberly-Clark's buyout deal.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 134.5 points, or 0.28%, at the open to 47,697.33. The S&P 500 rose 42.1 points, or 0.62%, to 6,882.32, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 227.0 points, or 0.96%, to 23,951.911.



Reuters