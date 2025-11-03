Famine has spread to two more areas of war-torn Sudan, including the western city of El-Fasher, which was overrun by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces last week, a U.N.-backed report said on Monday.



The Rome-based Integrated Food Security Phase Classification said famine had been confirmed in El-Fasher and the besieged city of Kadugli in South Kordofan state, adding that twenty more areas in the Darfur and Kordofan regions were also at risk of famine.



AFP



