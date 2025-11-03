Famine spreads to two more areas in Sudan's west, south: UN-backed report

World News
03-11-2025 | 11:06
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Famine spreads to two more areas in Sudan&#39;s west, south: UN-backed report
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Famine spreads to two more areas in Sudan's west, south: UN-backed report

Famine has spread to two more areas of war-torn Sudan, including the western city of El-Fasher, which was overrun by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces last week, a U.N.-backed report said on Monday.

The Rome-based Integrated Food Security Phase Classification said famine had been confirmed in El-Fasher and the besieged city of Kadugli in South Kordofan state, adding that twenty more areas in the Darfur and Kordofan regions were also at risk of famine.

AFP

World News

Famine

Sudan

El-Fasher

Rapid Support Forces

LBCI Next
Trump says there 'could be' US troops on the ground in Nigeria, or airstrikes
OPEC+ agrees slight oil production hike
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-17

UN faces roadblocks in delivering aid to famine-hit areas of north Gaza

LBCI
World News
03:39

Tens of thousands flee as Sudan conflict spreads east from Darfur: UN

LBCI
World News
2025-10-27

UN warns of ethnically-motivated 'atrocities' in Sudan's El-Fasher

LBCI
World News
2025-10-24

Thousands of children at risk of death in Sudan's besieged al-Fashir: UN

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
14:19

Russia makes steady gains in Ukraine in October: AFP

LBCI
World News
13:08

Millions of Americans to get reduced food aid during shutdown: Trump admin

LBCI
World News
10:15

Wall Street opens higher on optimism for AI demand

LBCI
World News
10:10

Workers injured in partial collapse of medieval tower near Rome's Colosseum

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:02

33,390 expat registration requests submitted for Lebanon’s upcoming elections; deadline set for Nov. 20

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:08

Missing funds widen probe as treasury scandal rocks Beirut Municipality

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-01

Lebanon launches nationwide campaign to remove illegal ‘newelne’ roadside stalls

LBCI
Variety and Tech
14:25

Shein bans sex-doll sales after being rapped by France

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-02

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Israel at ‘point of no return’: Is another Lebanon war inevitable? The details

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:40

President Aoun: Negotiation is Lebanon's only path forward

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:59

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:25

Israeli strike targets motorcycle in Aita al-Shaab in South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Inside the Shatila shooting: What investigators found about Elio Abou Hanna's death

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:08

Missing funds widen probe as treasury scandal rocks Beirut Municipality

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:02

33,390 expat registration requests submitted for Lebanon’s upcoming elections; deadline set for Nov. 20

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:03

Israeli airstrike kills one in Aita al-Shaab

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More