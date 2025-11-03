News
Millions of Americans to get reduced food aid during shutdown: Trump admin
World News
03-11-2025 | 13:08
Millions of Americans to get reduced food aid during shutdown: Trump admin
The White House will send only partial food aid payments to 42 million low-income Americans, as the government shutdown crippling public services nears record length, officials told a judge Monday.
Two federal courts ruled last week that the Trump administration must use a $4.65 billion emergency fund toward the estimated $9 billion cost for November's payments before cutting off the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).
Officials for the Agriculture Department said in a filing to a federal court in Rhode Island that they would not make up the shortfall with other funding sources, meaning "50 percent of eligible households' current allotments" would be disbursed.
AFP
World News
United States
White House
Government
Shutdown
Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)
