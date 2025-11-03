Millions of Americans to get reduced food aid during shutdown: Trump admin

World News
03-11-2025 | 13:08
High views
Millions of Americans to get reduced food aid during shutdown: Trump admin
Millions of Americans to get reduced food aid during shutdown: Trump admin

The White House will send only partial food aid payments to 42 million low-income Americans, as the government shutdown crippling public services nears record length, officials told a judge Monday.

Two federal courts ruled last week that the Trump administration must use a $4.65 billion emergency fund toward the estimated $9 billion cost for November's payments before cutting off the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

Officials for the Agriculture Department said in a filing to a federal court in Rhode Island that they would not make up the shortfall with other funding sources, meaning "50 percent of eligible households' current allotments" would be disbursed.

AFP

