Millions of Americans to get reduced food aid during shutdown: Trump admin

The White House will send only partial food aid payments to 42 million low-income Americans, as the government shutdown crippling public services nears record length, officials told a judge Monday.



Two federal courts ruled last week that the Trump administration must use a $4.65 billion emergency fund toward the estimated $9 billion cost for November's payments before cutting off the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).



Officials for the Agriculture Department said in a filing to a federal court in Rhode Island that they would not make up the shortfall with other funding sources, meaning "50 percent of eligible households' current allotments" would be disbursed.



AFP



