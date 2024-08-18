US, South Korea, Japan leaders renew pledge to cooperate on regional challenges

2024-08-18 | 00:04
US, South Korea, Japan leaders renew pledge to cooperate on regional challenges
US, South Korea, Japan leaders renew pledge to cooperate on regional challenges

The leaders of South Korea, Japan, and the United States issued a joint statement on Sunday, marking the anniversary of their summit at Camp David, and reaffirmed a pledge to jointly tackle regional challenges, South Korea's presidential office said.

The principles on trilateral cooperation established at the summit last year continue to serve as a roadmap for the three countries' cooperation, the statement issued by South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's office said.

"We stand by our commitment to consult on regional challenges, provocations, and threats affecting our collective interests and security," it said.

U.S. President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, and Yoon met on Aug. 18 and agreed to deepen military and economic cooperation and take a united stand against China's growing power and security threats from North Korea.

South Korean media said the leaders plan to meet again this year, citing unnamed sources, but said it was not yet clear when especially since Kishida has announced he would be stepping down.

Reuters

LBCI
World News
04:37

Ukraine strikes another bridge in Russia's Kursk region

