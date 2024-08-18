Ukraine drone debris sparks fire in Rostov, Russia

2024-08-18 | 00:13

Ukraine drone debris sparks fire in Rostov, Russia

Debris from a destroyed Ukrainian drone sparked a diesel fuel fire at an industrial warehouse in Russia's Rostov region, the governor of the southwest Russian region said on Sunday.

"Firefighting units were called in to put out the fire," Governor Vasily Golubev said on Telegram.

Baza, a Telegram channel close to Russian law enforcement, said an oil depot was damaged in Rostov.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports. There was no immediate comment from Ukraine.

Kyiv has often said its air attacks on Russia's military, energy, and transport infrastructure are in response to Moscow's continued strikes on Ukrainian territory.

Reuters

World News

Russia

Ukraine

Debris

Drone

Fire

Rostov

