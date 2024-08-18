News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
33
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
North
33
o
South
31
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
33
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
North
33
o
South
31
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Ukraine drone debris sparks fire in Rostov, Russia
World News
2024-08-18 | 00:13
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Ukraine drone debris sparks fire in Rostov, Russia
Debris from a destroyed Ukrainian drone sparked a diesel fuel fire at an industrial warehouse in Russia's Rostov region, the governor of the southwest Russian region said on Sunday.
"Firefighting units were called in to put out the fire," Governor Vasily Golubev said on Telegram.
Baza, a Telegram channel close to Russian law enforcement, said an oil depot was damaged in Rostov.
Reuters could not independently verify the reports. There was no immediate comment from Ukraine.
Kyiv has often said its air attacks on Russia's military, energy, and transport infrastructure are in response to Moscow's continued strikes on Ukrainian territory.
Reuters
World News
Russia
Ukraine
Debris
Drone
Fire
Rostov
Next
Thailand's king endorses Paetongtarn Shinawatra as PM
US, South Korea, Japan leaders renew pledge to cooperate on regional challenges
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-07-28
Russia states oil depot in Kursk region on fire after Ukraine drone attack
World News
2024-07-28
Russia states oil depot in Kursk region on fire after Ukraine drone attack
0
World News
2024-07-09
Russia: Energy facilities on fire after Ukraine's 'massive' drone attacks
World News
2024-07-09
Russia: Energy facilities on fire after Ukraine's 'massive' drone attacks
0
World News
2024-08-14
Ukraine carries out largest drone attack yet on Russian airbases, Kyiv source says
World News
2024-08-14
Ukraine carries out largest drone attack yet on Russian airbases, Kyiv source says
0
World News
2024-08-11
Russia says 14 drones and four missiles launched by Ukraine shot down over Kursk region
World News
2024-08-11
Russia says 14 drones and four missiles launched by Ukraine shot down over Kursk region
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
04:57
Macron pays tribute to 'French monument' film star Alain Delon
World News
04:57
Macron pays tribute to 'French monument' film star Alain Delon
0
World News
04:37
Ukraine strikes another bridge in Russia's Kursk region
World News
04:37
Ukraine strikes another bridge in Russia's Kursk region
0
World News
03:24
French actor Alain Delon dies aged 88
World News
03:24
French actor Alain Delon dies aged 88
0
World News
01:24
Hurricane Ernesto knocks out power in Bermuda
World News
01:24
Hurricane Ernesto knocks out power in Bermuda
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:22
Deal or War: Israel Faces Two Stark Choices Amidst Doha Negotiations
News Bulletin Reports
12:22
Deal or War: Israel Faces Two Stark Choices Amidst Doha Negotiations
0
World News
04:57
Macron pays tribute to 'French monument' film star Alain Delon
World News
04:57
Macron pays tribute to 'French monument' film star Alain Delon
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-17
Israeli Army spokesperson: Israeli airstrike on Nabatieh, South Lebanon, targeted Hezbollah arms depot
Lebanon News
2024-08-17
Israeli Army spokesperson: Israeli airstrike on Nabatieh, South Lebanon, targeted Hezbollah arms depot
0
World News
03:24
French actor Alain Delon dies aged 88
World News
03:24
French actor Alain Delon dies aged 88
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
08:41
EDL says: Zahrani Power Plant's last production unit forced to shut down as fuel runs out
Lebanon News
08:41
EDL says: Zahrani Power Plant's last production unit forced to shut down as fuel runs out
2
Lebanon News
06:52
Israel breaks sound barrier over Tyre in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:52
Israel breaks sound barrier over Tyre in South Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
06:06
Drone strike targets motorcycle in Tyre region, southern Lebanon; one fatality reported
Lebanon News
06:06
Drone strike targets motorcycle in Tyre region, southern Lebanon; one fatality reported
4
Lebanon News
09:00
PM Mikati warns of escalating tensions in Lebanon; UK Foreign Secretary to increase diplomatic efforts
Lebanon News
09:00
PM Mikati warns of escalating tensions in Lebanon; UK Foreign Secretary to increase diplomatic efforts
5
Lebanon News
03:40
Hezbollah drone allegedly spotted near Netanyahu's Caesarea home
Lebanon News
03:40
Hezbollah drone allegedly spotted near Netanyahu's Caesarea home
6
Lebanon News
07:57
Flare bombs ignite fire in Khiam, South Lebanon, reports NNA
Lebanon News
07:57
Flare bombs ignite fire in Khiam, South Lebanon, reports NNA
7
Lebanon News
05:18
On LBCI, MP Mneimneh criticizes dialogue process for presidential elections and calls for a unified defense policy
Lebanon News
05:18
On LBCI, MP Mneimneh criticizes dialogue process for presidential elections and calls for a unified defense policy
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:22
Deal or War: Israel Faces Two Stark Choices Amidst Doha Negotiations
News Bulletin Reports
12:22
Deal or War: Israel Faces Two Stark Choices Amidst Doha Negotiations
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More