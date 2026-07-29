Aoun: Hezbollah arms decision is solely Lebanese, no role for Syria or foreign mediators

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said relations between Lebanon and Turkey have the potential to reach more advanced levels of cooperation, stressing that Lebanon is counting on Ankara to contribute to the country’s economic recovery, support the implementation of the Trilateral Framework Agreement and help strengthen stability in southern Lebanon.



In a special interview with Anadolu Agency ahead of his first official visit to Turkey on Thursday since taking office, Aoun said Turkey occupies a pivotal position in the current regional landscape and that coordination with Ankara is “a strategic necessity, not a temporary option.”



Aoun said Turkey’s membership in NATO and its broad regional ties position it to play a supportive role in promoting the Trilateral Framework Agreement internationally and encouraging the parties concerned to fully comply with its provisions.



Aoun added: “We are committed to implementing what we signed in Washington, but the success of this agreement depends on clear guarantees, most importantly a full Israeli withdrawal carried out simultaneously with the deployment of the Lebanese army, a permanent end to the violations and attacks that continue to affect southern Lebanon, and an effective international mechanism to verify both sides’ compliance so that Lebanon’s commitments do not become a unilateral step in the absence of corresponding Israeli measures.”



On the economic front, Aoun said Lebanon is counting on Turkey’s ability to contribute to the country’s recovery through investment, trade and reconstruction.



On military cooperation, Aoun said the Lebanese army requires multifaceted support to strengthen its deployment and extend state authority, adding that Lebanon will discuss expanding existing military assistance and training programs with Turkey.



Regarding the possibility of Turkey participating in an international force that could replace the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) in southern Lebanon, Aoun said the issue remains under discussion.



“There are several proposals, including a European force led by France and Italy, a Turkish participation backed by NATO, as well as other proposals involving Arab and Islamic countries,” he said.



Asked about the impact of Hezbollah’s rejection of any negotiating track with Israel on Lebanon’s efforts to complete the implementation of the ceasefire and address outstanding issues, Aoun said: “The scale of this challenge cannot be underestimated. Any negotiating or implementation process requires at least a minimum level of domestic consensus to succeed on the ground.”



He added: “At the same time, we recognize that successfully implementing the ceasefire understandings and addressing outstanding issues, foremost among them placing all weapons under the authority of the state, requires a gradual approach and continuous internal dialogue, away from confrontation, so that everyone becomes convinced that Lebanon’s supreme national interest lies in a strong state with legitimate institutions alone, rather than continued division over decisions of war and peace.”



Regarding reports of a Syrian role or mediation in efforts to place all weapons under state authority in Lebanon, despite repeated denials by Damascus, Aoun stressed that the decision is a sovereign Lebanese matter and is not subject to any external mediation.



Aoun added: “The Syrian side itself has repeatedly affirmed, at the highest levels, that it has no intention of interfering militarily in Lebanese affairs and that its support is limited to backing the principle that weapons, and the decision over war and peace, should rest with the Lebanese state. We welcome this position because it is consistent with our vision of Lebanese sovereignty.”



He concluded: “As for statements or speculation about a broader Syrian role, they are media interpretations that do not reflect any negotiating reality or official position. We are always keen to correct any misunderstanding that may arise regarding this sensitive issue.”