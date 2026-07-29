Any plan that ignores Turkish-Cypriot rights doomed: Erdogan

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Wednesday that any initiative ignoring the sovereign rights of Turkish Cypriots was doomed to failure, after U.N. chief Antonio Guterres visited divided Cyprus.



"The Cypriot question cannot be reduced to a simple debate over power-sharing between two communities," he said. "Fundamentally, it concerns the recognition of the sovereign equality and international status of the Turkish-Cypriot people."



AFP



