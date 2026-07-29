US issues new Iran-related sanctions targeting tankers -Treasury

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29-07-2026 | 10:22
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US issues new Iran-related sanctions targeting tankers -Treasury
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US issues new Iran-related sanctions targeting tankers -Treasury

The Trump ‌administration issued another round of Iran-related ⁠sanctions on Wednesday, targeting eight tankers and 10 entities, according ‌to ⁠a notice posted on the ⁠U.S. Department of Treasury's ⁠website.

Reuters

Middle East News

United States

​Trump ‌Administration

Iran

Sanctions

Department ​of ​Treasury

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