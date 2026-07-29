Drone hits gas storage tanker at Egypt's Mediterranean port

Middle East News
29-07-2026 | 12:55
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Drone hits gas storage tanker at Egypt&#39;s Mediterranean port
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Drone hits gas storage tanker at Egypt's Mediterranean port

A drone has hit a U.S.-owned gas storage tanker at ‌Egypt's Mediterranean port of Damietta, maritime security firm Ambrey said on Wednesday, citing an initial assessment of ⁠the incident.

Port services firm Inchcape said in a separate message two gas tankers had caught fire at Damietta.

The drone hit floating storage tanker Energos Winter, causing a fire that then spread to another vessel, Gaslog ‌Salem, ⁠three trading sources familiar with the incident said. Two separate security sources said the cause ⁠of the blast was a drone strike.

The crew were evacuated and the fire had ⁠been brought under control, Ambrey said, adding that no party ⁠had claimed responsibility.

Reuters

Middle East News

Drone

Gas

‌Egypt

Mediterranean

Damietta

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