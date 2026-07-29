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Drone hits gas storage tanker at Egypt's Mediterranean port
Middle East News
29-07-2026 | 12:55
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Drone hits gas storage tanker at Egypt's Mediterranean port
A drone has hit a U.S.-owned gas storage tanker at Egypt's Mediterranean port of Damietta, maritime security firm Ambrey said on Wednesday, citing an initial assessment of the incident.
Port services firm Inchcape said in a separate message two gas tankers had caught fire at Damietta.
The drone hit floating storage tanker Energos Winter, causing a fire that then spread to another vessel, Gaslog Salem, three trading sources familiar with the incident said. Two separate security sources said the cause of the blast was a drone strike.
The crew were evacuated and the fire had been brought under control, Ambrey said, adding that no party had claimed responsibility.
Reuters
Middle East News
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