A drone has hit a U.S.-owned gas storage tanker at ‌Egypt's Mediterranean port of Damietta, maritime security firm Ambrey said on Wednesday, citing an initial assessment of ⁠the incident.



Port services firm Inchcape said in a separate message two gas tankers had caught fire at Damietta.



The drone hit floating storage tanker Energos Winter, causing a fire that then spread to another vessel, Gaslog ‌Salem, ⁠three trading sources familiar with the incident said. Two separate security sources said the cause ⁠of the blast was a drone strike.



The crew were evacuated and the fire had ⁠been brought under control, Ambrey said, adding that no party ⁠had claimed responsibility.



Reuters