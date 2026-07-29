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Trump says US-Saudi attacks in Iraq coordinated with Iraqi govt: Fox News
World News
29-07-2026 | 08:47
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Trump says US-Saudi attacks in Iraq coordinated with Iraqi govt: Fox News
President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that U.S.-Saudi bombing of pro-Iranian militias overnight inside Iraq had been coordinated with the authorities in Baghdad, Fox News reported.
Trump "says those strikes were coordinated with the Iraqi government," a Fox correspondent said after speaking with the U.S. leader.
Trump's reported assertion came as Iraq's presidency denounced the U.S.-Saudi attacks as a "blatant violation of Iraq's sovereignty."
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