Trump says US to hit Iran 'hard' after attack on bases in Jordan: Fox News

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29-07-2026 | 08:39
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Trump says US to hit Iran &#39;hard&#39; after attack on bases in Jordan: Fox News
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Trump says US to hit Iran 'hard' after attack on bases in Jordan: Fox News

President Donald Trump on Wednesday said the U.S. military will be hitting Iran "hard" after a missile attack against U.S. bases in Jordan, Fox News reported.

"We'll be hitting them hard. They're going to get a beating," Fox's correspondent quoted Trump as saying, adding that the U.S. president used swear words to emphasize his point: "We are going to beat the 'effing s' out of them."

AFP

World News

United States

Donald Trump

Iran

Jordan

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