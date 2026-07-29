Spain lifts evacuation order for wildfire province near Madrid

World News
29-07-2026 | 08:44
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Spain lifts evacuation order for wildfire province near Madrid
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Spain lifts evacuation order for wildfire province near Madrid

Spain on Wednesday authorised residents to return home to all 12 towns evacuated due to a wildfire in the province of Avila, west of Madrid, the interior ministry said.

"The end of the evacuation is ended, with immediate effect, for all the localities that were in that situation in the province of Avila," the ministry said in a statement, listing 12 municipalities.

AFP

World News

Spain

Wildfire

Avila

Madrid

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