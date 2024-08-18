Macron pays tribute to 'French monument' film star Alain Delon

French President Emmanuel Macron paid tribute Sunday to the film star Alain Delon, who died aged 88, calling him not just a legendary actor but a "monument."



"Alain Delon played legendary roles and made the world dream. Lending his unforgettable face to turn our lives upside down," Macron wrote on X. "Melancholy, popular, secretive, he was more than a star: he was a French monument."



AFP