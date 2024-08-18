News
Putin arrives in Azerbaijan for state visit: Russian news agencies
World News
2024-08-18 | 13:03
Putin arrives in Azerbaijan for state visit: Russian news agencies
Russia's President Vladimir Putin arrived in Azerbaijan's capital Baku on Sunday for a two-day state visit, Russian news agencies said.
Putin is due to hold talks with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev with a focus on "the question of settling (the conflict) between Azerbaijan and Armenia", the Kremlin said earlier in the day.
AFP
World News
Putin
Azerbaijan
State
Visit
Russia
