UN warns of 'unacceptable' level of violence against aid workers

World News
2024-08-19 | 00:08
UN warns of 'unacceptable' level of violence against aid workers
UN warns of 'unacceptable' level of violence against aid workers

The United Nations on Monday denounced the "unacceptable" level of violence becoming commonplace against humanitarian workers, a record 280 of whom were killed worldwide in 2023, with the Gaza war fueling potentially higher numbers this year.

"The normalization of violence against aid workers and the lack of accountability are unacceptable, unconscionable, and enormously harmful for aid operations everywhere," Joyce Msuya, acting director of the UN's Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, said in a statement marking World Humanitarian Day.

AFP

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Israeli intelligence tactics: Wall Street Journal report sparks controversy

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:49

Algeria pledges immediate oil shipment to Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:49

UNIFIL peacekeepers injured in southern Lebanon explosion

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:04

Algeria offers fuel aid expressing its support to Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:55

Hezbollah denies allegations in Wall Street Journal report on commander Fouad Shokor

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:29

One killed, one injured in Israeli airstrike on motorcycle in Chebaa, south Lebanon: Health Ministry

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

B-21 Raider: The game-changing sixth-generation stealth bomber

LBCI
Middle East News
06:28

Turkish Ambassador: Iran's response to Haniyeh's assassination could be far from what Israel expects

