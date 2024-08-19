News
UN warns of 'unacceptable' level of violence against aid workers
World News
2024-08-19 | 00:08
UN warns of 'unacceptable' level of violence against aid workers
The United Nations on Monday denounced the "unacceptable" level of violence becoming commonplace against humanitarian workers, a record 280 of whom were killed worldwide in 2023, with the Gaza war fueling potentially higher numbers this year.
"The normalization of violence against aid workers and the lack of accountability are unacceptable, unconscionable, and enormously harmful for aid operations everywhere," Joyce Msuya, acting director of the UN's Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, said in a statement marking World Humanitarian Day.
AFP
World News
United Nations
Aid Workers
Humanitarian
Violence
Worldwide
Gaza
Death
