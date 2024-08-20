Venezuelan opposition presidential candidate Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia, who has claimed he defeated Nicolas Maduro in last month's election, said Monday he was ready to negotiate a transition -- and asked the incumbent to "step aside."



"Mr. Nicolas Maduro, respect what all Venezuelans have decided... You and your government should step aside... I am ready for dialogue," Gonzalez Urrutia, a retired diplomat, said in a video message posted on social media.



"Every day that you hinder the democratic transition, Venezuelans suffer from a country in crisis and without freedom. Clinging to power only makes the suffering of our people worse. Our time has come."



AFP