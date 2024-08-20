Ukraine downs three missiles, 25 drones fired by Russia, Ukrainian air force says

2024-08-20 | 03:06
Ukraine downs three missiles, 25 drones fired by Russia, Ukrainian air force says
Ukraine downs three missiles, 25 drones fired by Russia, Ukrainian air force says

Ukraine's air defenses shot down three missiles and 25 drones fired by Russia in an overnight attack on Tuesday, the Ukrainian air force said.

It said in a statement on the Telegram messaging app that the attack targeted nine Ukrainian regions in the center, north, and south of the country.

Reuters

