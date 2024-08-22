Body of fifth missing recovered from Sicily yacht shipwreck: AFP

Body of fifth missing recovered from Sicily yacht shipwreck: AFP

Divers searching the wreck of a superyacht that sank off Sicily, including UK tech tycoon Mike Lynch, recovered another body Thursday, bringing the death toll to six -- with one person still missing.

One body had been found in the hours after the "Bayesian" went down in a storm early on Monday morning and six others were reported missing, including Lynch and his teenage daughter -- five of whose bodies have now been found.

