Body of fifth missing recovered from Sicily yacht shipwreck: AFP
World News
2024-08-22 | 03:32
Body of fifth missing recovered from Sicily yacht shipwreck: AFP
Divers searching the wreck of a superyacht that sank off Sicily, including UK tech tycoon Mike Lynch, recovered another body Thursday, bringing the death toll to six -- with one person still missing.
One body had been found in the hours after the "Bayesian" went down in a storm early on Monday morning and six others were reported missing, including Lynch and his teenage daughter -- five of whose bodies have now been found.
AFP
World News
Divers
Yacht
Sicily
United Kingdom
Mike Lynch
