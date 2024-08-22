Bangladesh revokes diplomatic passport of ex-PM Hasina

2024-08-22 | 10:46
Bangladesh revokes diplomatic passport of ex-PM Hasina
Bangladesh revokes diplomatic passport of ex-PM Hasina

Bangladesh's interim government revoked the diplomatic passport of ousted premier Sheikh Hasina, who fled to India earlier this month after a student-led uprising.

The interior ministry said in a statement that Hasina's passport and former government ministers and ex-lawmakers no longer in their posts, "have to be revoked."

AFP

