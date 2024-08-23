Harris says: Time to reach ceasefire in Gaza and release hostages

World News
2024-08-23 | 00:32
High views
Harris says: Time to reach ceasefire in Gaza and release hostages
Harris says: Time to reach ceasefire in Gaza and release hostages

In her speech at the Democratic National Convention on Thursday, US Vice President and presidential candidate Kamala Harris stated that the time has come for a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages.

"I will always support Israel's right to defend itself," she said, adding that "what has happened in Gaza is heartbreaking" and "truly tragic."

She continued, "President Biden and I are working to end this war so that Israel can be safe, the hostages can be freed, the suffering in Gaza can end, and the Palestinian people can achieve their right to dignity, security, freedom, and self-determination."

Reuters

